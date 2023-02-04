After being treated by paramedics and a specialist “HART”teams from the South East Coast ambulance service, a person has been airlifted to a London hospital.

Rapid response ambulance officers and paramedics from Kent, Sussex, and Surrey air were scrambled to the incident . onSaturday morning.

Person Airlifted After Incident On A Folkestone Industrial Estate

The KSS ambulance helicopter also responded to an incident that has taken place on a Folkestone industrial estate.

Archers Road in Folkestone has been closed to allow the air ambulance to land and the flying doctors to assist in the stabilisation of the individual involved.



The incident is believed to have occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning on the Highfield industrial estate in Folkestone.

The individual involved was stabilised and packaged before being airlifted to King’s College Hospital in London with serious injuries.

Kent’s Police, and the ambulance service has been approached a statement