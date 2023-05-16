Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Person Fatally Injured after Incident on Northern Line at Archway Station

by uknip247
A person has tragically died following an incident on the Northern line at Archway station this afternoon. Emergency services responded to the incident at approximately 1:54 pm.

The British Transport Police confirmed that the individual was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have stated that the incident is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Due to the incident, there was initially no service between Camden Town and East Finchley on the Northern line. However, an update at 3:10 pm announced that a service is now operating between these stations.

Nevertheless, commuters should anticipate “severe delays” between Camden Town and High Barnet as a result of the earlier incident.

If anyone has been affected by the incident and requires support, the Samaritans can be contacted at 116 123 for a confidential chat. Alternatively, individuals can email jo@samaritans.org.

The British Transport Police and other relevant authorities will continue to investigate the incident to understand the circumstances surrounding it fully.

Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the individual involved in this tragic incident.

