Person hit by a train at South Kensington Station

A person has been struck by a Tube train at Kensington station this evening,

Police, Paramedics and fire crews were called at 10.10 pm on Saturday evening ( to the station on Pelham street following reports that a person had been struck by a train at Kensington station.

The station has been cordoned off in both directions with police and paramedics arriving at the scene.

Fire crews are working under a train on the Westbound line.

Officers are working to identify the victim and inform their family after the person was struck and trapped under the train.

All trains have been stopped online with trains having to be driven back to that station if they had already passed.

Britsh Transport Police have been approached for more information.