Person hit by a train at Turnham Green tube station

The incident occurred just after 7pm on the District line

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said, “We were called to Turnham Green Underground Station at around 7pm on November 1st following reports a person had been struck by a train.

Officers from BTP and the Met attended along other emergency services. They found a person injured on the tracks haven been struck by a train.

All trains have been stopped from Stamford Brook on the Piccadilly line with trains having to be driven backwards to that station if they had already passed.

Turnham Green Terrace is also closed.

