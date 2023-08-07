Weather

Person Hospitalised following Stabbing Incident in Croydon, London

A person has been hospitalised following a stabbing incident in Croydon, South East London. The incident occurred on Hermitage Lane, SE25, just before 11.20 am on August 7.

Upon receiving the report, officers from the Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service promptly responded to the scene. They found a person who had sustained injuries from the stabbing. The injured individual was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. As of now, the condition of the victim remains unknown.

During the incident, a male suspect resisted arrest and assaulted a police officer. The suspect was subsequently apprehended and is currently in police custody.

In response to the stabbing, a crime scene has been established at the location as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident continue.

Authorities are appealing to the public for any information or witnesses who may have seen the incident or have relevant details to come forward. If you have any information related to this case, please contact the police by dialling 101 and quoting reference number 2617/07AUG.

The Metropolitan Police are actively investigating the case to determine the factors leading to the stabbing and the events that transpired during the incident. Updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

