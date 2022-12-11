Sunday, December 11, 2022
Sunday, December 11, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Person Rushed To Hospital With Chemical Burns After ‘acid Attack’ Outside Piccadilly Underground Station
Home BREAKING Man rushed to hospital with chemical burns after corrosive substance is thrown outside Piccadilly underground station

Man rushed to hospital with chemical burns after corrosive substance is thrown outside Piccadilly underground station

by @uknip247

A man has been rushed to hospital with chemical burns after being ‘attacked’ at Piccadilly underground station earlier today. Emergency services rushed to the scene outside the station shortly before 7am on Sunday morning. (Sunday 11th December 2022)

Following reports that a person had been attacked with a ‘corrosive substance’, the victim was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital by medics. It is not yet known whether any arrests have been made so far in connection with the incident.

London Ambulance Service sent an ambulance crew and a medic in a fast-response car to the scene.

They have treated a  man for chemical burns with the help of the London Fire Brigade who have also been called to assist, firefighters and a specialist:”DIM” (Detection, identification and monitoring (DIM) equipment) unit has also been sent to the incident.

A crime scene cordon has also been put in place.

 

A spokesman for the Met Police said: A man has been taken to hospital having reported irritation to his eyes near to Piccadilly Circus station at around 6.45am. The injured man did not see any substance thrown or sprayed. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

The London Ambulance service has been contacted for further information, but they are yet to respond to a request for comment.

RELATED ARTICLES

Emergency services have continued working through the night after an explosion at...

Detectives investigating a collision in Haringey that left a man in hospital...

A 15-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after being stabbed on East...

Person hit by a train at South Kensington Station

A man has been jailed after a firearm was found in a...

A drunken Mark Walker woke the victim who was sleeping in bed...

Woman rushed to hospital along with second person after suspected acid attack

A man who caused serious injuries to a child has been jailed

Have you seen missing Carlisle man, Lee Graham?

Man in his 70s sentenced to 18 years in prison for sex...

Officers want to speak to them in connection with our investigations into...

Hi-de-Hi! actress Ruth Madoc has died aged 79

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"