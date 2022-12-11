Man rushed to hospital with chemical burns after corrosive substance is thrown outside Piccadilly underground station

A man has been rushed to hospital with chemical burns after being ‘attacked’ at Piccadilly underground station earlier today. Emergency services rushed to the scene outside the station shortly before 7am on Sunday morning. (Sunday 11th December 2022)

Following reports that a person had been attacked with a ‘corrosive substance’, the victim was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital by medics. It is not yet known whether any arrests have been made so far in connection with the incident.

London Ambulance Service sent an ambulance crew and a medic in a fast-response car to the scene.

They have treated a man for chemical burns with the help of the London Fire Brigade who have also been called to assist, firefighters and a specialist:”DIM” (Detection, identification and monitoring (DIM) equipment) unit has also been sent to the incident.

A crime scene cordon has also been put in place.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: A man has been taken to hospital having reported irritation to his eyes near to Piccadilly Circus station at around 6.45am. The injured man did not see any substance thrown or sprayed. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

The London Ambulance service has been contacted for further information, but they are yet to respond to a request for comment.