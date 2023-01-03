Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Person Struck By Car After A Verbal Altercation In Mcdonalds
by @uknip247

 

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Shoreham on Sunday, December 4.

Police received a report of a collision near the Saltings Roundabout on the A259 near Shoreham Airport shortly after 6 pm, where a pedestrian was reported to have been struck by a dark grey BMW 3 Series which then left the scene.

He suffered minor injuries.

The driver and pedestrian are understood to have been involved in a verbal altercation at McDonald’s on Eastern Road shortly before.

Police would like to speak to anybody who witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it.

Please call 101 or visit the Sussex Police website, quoting serial 349 of 05/12.

 

