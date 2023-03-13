Monday, March 13, 2023
Peruvian officials have declared a state of emergency for areas affected by Cyclone Yaku, with the death toll rising to an alarming 58 since the start of the rainy season

Reports from the regions show rivers overflowing, crops damaged and homes destroyed.

Authorities are providing emergency aid to the areas most affected by the floods in Peru. President Dina Boluarte and other ministers visited Tumbes to oversee the delivery of supplies.

Boluarte stated that the government lacked resources to deal with the floods due to being “abandoned.”

The current president took office in December after the previous president, Pedro Castillo, was impeached.

Since Castillo’s impeachment, the country has experienced significant anti-government protests, particularly in the southern regions where highways and airports have been closed.

Castillo is currently in detention in Lima, awaiting trial for charges including rebellion and conspiracy, despite his denial of the charges.

