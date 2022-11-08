Peter Kay Announces Return to Stand-up with First Live Tour in Twelve Years

One of Britain’s best loved comedians, Peter Kay, is finally returning to stand-up comedy after twelve years.
“It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now”
“And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010”
Peter’s 2010 tour still officially ranks with the Guinness Book of World Records as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time. Playing to over 1.2 million people.
Tickets for Peter Kay’s nationwide tour go on sale Saturday 12th November at 10am via http://www.gigsandtours.com and http://www.ticketmaster.co.uk. For Belfast and Dublin, tickets will be available at http://www.ticketmaster.ie.
Fri 02 December 2022 Manchester AO Arena
Sat 03 December 2022 Manchester AO Arena
Sat 17 December 2022 Birmingham Utilita Arena
Fri 06 January 2023 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
Sat 07 January 2023 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
Fri 20 January 2023 Leeds First Direct Arena
Fri 17 February 2023 Sheffield Utilita Arena
Thu 23 February 2023 Belfast SSE Arena
Fri 24 February 2023 Belfast SSE Arena
Thu 09 March 2023 Newcastle Utilita Arena
Fri 10 March 2023 Newcastle Utilita Arena
Thu 23 March 2023 Birmingham Resorts World Arena
Thu 06 April 2023 Dublin 3Arena
Fri 07 April 2023 Dublin 3Arena
Fri 05 May 2023 Glasgow OVO Hydro
Sat 06 May 2023 Glasgow OVO Hydro
Fri 19 May 2023 Leeds First Direct Arena
Fri 16 June 2023 Cardiff International Arena
Sat 17 June 2023 Cardiff International Arena
Fri 14 July 2023 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Sat 15 July 2023 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Fri 11 August 2023 Sheffield Utilita Arena