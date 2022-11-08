Peter Kay Announces Return to Stand-up with First Live Tour in Twelve Years

One of Britain’s best loved comedians, Peter Kay, is finally returning to stand-up comedy after twelve years.

“It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now”

“And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010”

Peter’s 2010 tour still officially ranks with the Guinness Book of World Records as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time. Playing to over 1.2 million people.

http://www.ticketmaster.ie Tickets for Peter Kay’s nationwide tour go on sale Saturday 12th November at 10am via http://www.gigsandtours.com and http://www.ticketmaster.co.uk . For Belfast and Dublin, tickets will be available at