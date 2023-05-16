Petrol Prices Fall Below 145p a Litre for the First Time in 18 Months

In positive news for motorists, the average price of petrol has fallen below 145p a litre for the first time in 18 months, according to the latest fuel price data from the RAC.

On Sunday, 14 May, the price of a litre of unleaded petrol dropped to 144.95p, marking its lowest price since 3 November 2021. Diesel also experienced a decline, falling below 155p a litre to reach 154.31p on Sunday, the lowest since 28 February last year. These price reductions translate to savings for drivers, with the cost of filling a 55-litre family car with petrol now below £80 (£79.72) and a tank of diesel falling below £85 (£84.87).

Compared to last summer’s peak of 191.5p per litre for petrol (3 July 2022), the current prices represent a significant decrease of 47p per litre (46.55p), resulting in savings of £25.60 each time drivers fill up their tanks (£105.32 to £79.72). Similarly, diesel, which reached an all-time high of 199.09p on 25 June, has experienced a decline of 45p per litre (44.78p), leading to savings of £24.62 per tank.

Simon Williams, fuel spokesman for the RAC, expressed optimism about the price drops, stating, “Seeing the price of unleaded fall back under 145p a litre for the first time in 18 months is good news for the country’s 19 million petrol car drivers.” He added that filling up a family-sized petrol car is now nearly £26 cheaper compared to last year’s record prices.

While diesel prices have also decreased below 155p a litre since the end of February last year, Williams highlighted that diesel drivers, including the UK’s 12 million diesel car owners and various businesses reliant on diesel fuel, should be paying 20p less per litre. He urged major retailers to lower their pump prices significantly, citing the example of an independent retailer in Shropshire charging 131.9p, more than 22p below the UK average.

Williams emphasized that petrol is now only a few pence per litre above the long-standing record high of 142.48p, set in April 2012 and surpassed in late October 2021. Additionally, if diesel were priced fairly by major retailers, it would be well below its long-standing high of 147.93p in 2012.

Given the wholesale prices of petrol and diesel at 110p and 105p respectively, Williams stated that drivers should be paying no more than 142p and 137p per litre, taking into account an above-average 10p-a-litre retailer margin.

As prices continue to fluctuate, motorists will closely monitor fuel costs, hoping for sustained affordability at the pumps in the months ahead.