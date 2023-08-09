Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Phillip Schofield Slashes Price of London Home Amidst Controversy

Phillip Schofield Slashes Price of London Home Amidst Controversy
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Renowned TV presenter Phillip Schofield has reportedly made a significant reduction in the asking price of his luxurious London penthouse flat. The stunning apartment, where he was rumored to have engaged in secret meetings with a younger lover, has seen its price plummet following recent revelations about Schofield’s personal life.

Schofield’s world was turned upside down when news of his affair with a younger colleague from This Morning, the popular ITV show he used to host, became public knowledge. The 61-year-old presenter was compelled to step down from his hosting position and was also severed from his 35-year partnership with talent agency YMU. Additionally, he relinquished his role as an ambassador for The Prince’s Trust due to the exposure of his affair, which he characterized as “unwise, but not illegal.”

Amidst these tumultuous developments, Schofield now faces another blow as he grapples with the necessity to lower the asking price of his London penthouse. The apartment, where it is believed he and his younger lover held secret rendezvous, is described to be in excellent condition. Schofield initially acquired the property with his estranged wife Stephanie back in 2012 for a reported sum of £1.2 million.

Following earlier price reductions to £100,000 in June, the property’s value has taken another hit and is currently listed at a mere £85,000, as reported by MailOnline. The penthouse boasts picturesque views of The Shard and is conveniently situated near The London Studios, the former location of This Morning’s broadcasts until 2018. Phillip Schofield is currently seeking refuge with his mother in her Newquay residence, as he navigates the challenges posed by his tarnished reputation.

The devaluation of Schofield’s penthouse is attributed to the negative impact on his public image and its connection to his alleged secret liaisons. Eamonn Holmes, a vocal critic of Schofield’s actions, disclosed during an interview with Dan Wootton on GB News that the younger male lover was purportedly covertly transported between ITV’s studios and the presenter’s flat in an attempt to conceal their affair.

The reduction in the penthouse’s value serves as a poignant reminder of the far-reaching consequences of personal choices in the spotlight, even for public figures like Phillip Schofield. As he faces this latest challenge, the media continues to closely follow the unfolding saga surrounding the TV personality’s life and decisions.

Posted in

Lifestyle

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Canadian Rapper Tory Lanez Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

BREAKING

Stay Compliant and Avoid Fines: Essential Guide to Air Quality Stickers for UK Drivers in France

BREAKING

Coca-Cola HBC Exceeds Profit Expectations and Ups Revenue Target Amidst Resilient Demand: TUI Reports First Post-Pandemic Profit Amidst Travel Boom: China’s Economy Faces Deflation as Consumer Prices Decline

BREAKING

Heartfelt Plea for Justice: Family’s Ongoing Struggle Four Years After Tragic Death of Rhys Bonner

BREAKING

Man in custody, five still sought in Brighton assault case

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Stay Compliant and Avoid Fines: Essential Guide to Air Quality Stickers for UK Drivers in France

BREAKING

Phillip Schofield Slashes Price of London Home Amidst Controversy

BREAKING

MailOnline Suspends Dan Wootton Amid Investigation into Allegations

BREAKING

Rise in Tech Abuse Sparks Urgent Calls for Action from UK Government

BREAKING

The Kinks Keyboard Player, John Gosling, Passes Away at 75

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 Uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.