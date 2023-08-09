Phillip Schofield Slashes Price of London Home Amidst Controversy

Renowned TV presenter Phillip Schofield has reportedly made a significant reduction in the asking price of his luxurious London penthouse flat. The stunning apartment, where he was rumored to have engaged in secret meetings with a younger lover, has seen its price plummet following recent revelations about Schofield’s personal life.

Schofield’s world was turned upside down when news of his affair with a younger colleague from This Morning, the popular ITV show he used to host, became public knowledge. The 61-year-old presenter was compelled to step down from his hosting position and was also severed from his 35-year partnership with talent agency YMU. Additionally, he relinquished his role as an ambassador for The Prince’s Trust due to the exposure of his affair, which he characterized as “unwise, but not illegal.”

Amidst these tumultuous developments, Schofield now faces another blow as he grapples with the necessity to lower the asking price of his London penthouse. The apartment, where it is believed he and his younger lover held secret rendezvous, is described to be in excellent condition. Schofield initially acquired the property with his estranged wife Stephanie back in 2012 for a reported sum of £1.2 million.

Following earlier price reductions to £100,000 in June, the property’s value has taken another hit and is currently listed at a mere £85,000, as reported by MailOnline. The penthouse boasts picturesque views of The Shard and is conveniently situated near The London Studios, the former location of This Morning’s broadcasts until 2018. Phillip Schofield is currently seeking refuge with his mother in her Newquay residence, as he navigates the challenges posed by his tarnished reputation.

The devaluation of Schofield’s penthouse is attributed to the negative impact on his public image and its connection to his alleged secret liaisons. Eamonn Holmes, a vocal critic of Schofield’s actions, disclosed during an interview with Dan Wootton on GB News that the younger male lover was purportedly covertly transported between ITV’s studios and the presenter’s flat in an attempt to conceal their affair.

The reduction in the penthouse’s value serves as a poignant reminder of the far-reaching consequences of personal choices in the spotlight, even for public figures like Phillip Schofield. As he faces this latest challenge, the media continues to closely follow the unfolding saga surrounding the TV personality’s life and decisions.