Phillip Schofield’s Dancing on Ice Replacement ‘Lined Up’ as ITV Edges Closer to New Co-Host

Since Phillip Schofield’s departure from ITV earlier this year, the network has been exploring potential replacements for his role on the popular show Dancing on Ice. Amidst the ongoing speculation, it appears that ITV may have found a frontrunner to fill Schofield’s shoes in the form of Stephen Mulhern.

Stephen Mulhern, a familiar face on ITV, has been widely known for his stints on various shows like Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, Catchphrase, and In For A Penny. According to insiders, Mulhern is the perfect choice to take on the role, given his strong rapport with Holly Willoughby, the co-host of Dancing on Ice.

An insider revealed to The Mirror, “Stephen is the perfect choice. Not only does he get on brilliantly with Holly, but he is also relaxed and fun, which sits well with a show like Dancing on Ice.”

Although no official announcement has been made yet, an ITV spokesperson has confirmed that details about Dancing on Ice 2024 will be revealed in due course.

Holly Willoughby, who has been a long-time host of Dancing on Ice, has made it clear that she intends to stay on the show. An ITV insider stated, “Holly wants to stay on at Dancing On Ice, she’s made that clear to all concerned and everyone at the network is absolutely delighted.”

While contracts are yet to be discussed, it is expected that Holly Willoughby will have a say in the selection of her new co-host. The final decision will likely be a collaborative effort between the network and the popular presenter.

Following the news of Stephen Mulhern being considered for the role, bookmakers have slashed his odds to become the odds-on favourite. According to Gambling.com spokesperson Marc Sibbons, Mulhern’s chances of becoming the new Dancing on Ice co-host alongside Holly Willoughby are currently at a very likely probability of 66.7%.

Mulhern and Willoughby have a history of co-hosting together, having worked together on Holly and Stephen’s Saturday Showdown on CITV from 2004 to 2006. Their previous on-screen chemistry adds to the excitement and anticipation among fans and viewers for a potential reunion on Dancing on Ice.

As ITV moves closer to announcing the new co-host, audiences eagerly await confirmation of Stephen Mulhern’s involvement in the skating competition. Until then, fans can look forward to further updates from the network regarding Dancing on Ice 2024.