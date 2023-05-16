Photographer Simon Mitchell has been identified as the victim of a tragic accident that occurred during a motocross event near Swindon

Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Photographer Simon Mitchell, In His 50s, Has Been Identified As The Victim Of A Tragic Accident That Occurred During A Motocross Event Near Swindon

Simon Mitchell lost his life when he was struck by a bike at the Foxhill track’s dedicated marshal point on Sunday afternoon (14 May) at around 3pm. The incident took place after a rider dismounted following a jump, and the bike continued on, crashing through hay bales where Mitchell and another event marshal were positioned, away from the spectators. The other marshal, in his 60s, also suffered serious injuries and was promptly taken to the hospital for treatment.

VMXdN Foxhill, the organization behind the event, paid tribute to Mitchell on social media, describing him as a “huge motocross enthusiast” and an exceptional photographer who had captured countless memories that will be cherished forever. They expressed deep sadness over his passing and extended their condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

A spokesperson for VMXdN Foxhill stated, “Simon was a genuinely lovely guy who always had time and wanted to help others. We know he will be so sadly missed by the whole VMXdN Team and the motocross community.”

Simon Mitchell’s photographs had been prominently featured across VMXdN Foxhill’s social media pages and website. One of his images served as the original artwork for last year’s Mike Brown Merch T-shirt, a distinction of which he was immensely proud.

The motocross community and the entire VMXdN Team are mourning the loss of Simon Mitchell, remembering him as a talented photographer, a passionate motocross supporter, and a kind-hearted individual.

