Pictured is the young innocent man who was killed due to being caught in the crossfire of the shootout between the 2 gangs in Brixton

RIP to the innocent young man who was killed due to being caught in the crossfire of the shootout between the 2 gangs.

He was killed on his way to deliver a takeaway while on his moped. A tribute posted to social media explained that he was caught in the crossfire and killed. Despite the efforts of Paramedics he died at the scene on Sunday evening.

They shared rest in peace my friend”

Middle para “Another asphalt warrior. humble boy and only grater This here is a daily struggle away from the family, exposed to daily dangers! In his early 20s, he lost his life working, during a gunfight between gangs in Brixton, he was fatally hit by the bandits’ car! This first-world country that many outsiders see is not just a sea ​​of ​​roses! God comfort the family and friends! Eternal Jucão! God welcome you with open arms boy!”

Bottom line “Jucaoo see you one day again! You were very special in my life brother”

A second man who died at the scene has been named as Perm a popular drill rapper. Family of the man spent most of the night at the scene. Some openly shared their grief with others who had come down to pay their tributes.

A third man is understood to have been shot and filled from the scene after two-vehicle were involved in a vehicle chase and fatal shots were fired.

This evening, two men were killed after shots were heard on a residential street in Brixton (Sunday, October 30). A cordon is currently in place on Railton Road, where residents say 12 shots were fired earlier this evening between “a pair on a moped and people in a car” just before 8 p.m.

According to the Metropolitan Police, “[We] were called around 19:50hrs on Sunday, October 30th to reports of gunshots heard on Railton Road in SE24. Officers, including firearms officers, are present, as are the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance.

“At the scene, two men were found injured. Despite emergency services’ efforts, they were both pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, the nature of their injuries has not been confirmed.

“Their next of kin have yet to be notified, and we are waiting for formal identification. Post-mortem examinations will take place as soon as possible. A number of roads in the area have been closed, and crime scenes have been set up.

“Local residents will notice an increased police presence in the area and are encouraged to contact officers if they have any information. At this time, no arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.

“Anyone with information should contact police at 101 and reference CAD 6166/30Oct. Call Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”

According to a local, a car crashed within the crime scene. Sebastian Morrison, a local, stated: “I happened upon the scene while walking to the store, so I’m not a direct witness. I spoke with a few locals who saw and heard some of it.”

He continued: “Shots were heard, and a policewoman on the scene informed me that it was a shooting. Locals heard 12 shots fired, and fire was exchanged between a pair on a moped and people in a car. At the scene, the car has crashed.”