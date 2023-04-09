Pictured:Man arrested after two officers injured in West London

Sunday, April 9, 2023
Sunday, April 9, 2023

At about 5.10pm on Saturday, 8 April, officers attempted to stop a car in the vicinity of North End Road in Fulham as part of an ongoing investigation.

The driver failed to stop and collided with an empty marked police car, causing it to overturn. The driver continued and subsequently collided with a second police vehicle.

Additional officers, the London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service attended. Two officers from the second car have been treated for minor injuries.

Commander Kyle Gordon, said: “Our officers come to work each day to tackle criminality and protect Londoners. This afternoon two officers were injured by a man who appears to have been willing to do whatever he could to escape.

“This incident is a reminder of the risks that are taken on a daily basis, and it is only by luck that these officers were not seriously hurt.”

The driver of the suspect vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences. He was taken to hospital as a precaution and remains in police custody.

