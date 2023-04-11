Piers Braizer, the prime suspect in a brutal Isle of Wight murder for which he was later cleared, has been found dead

The 39-year-old was previously accused of murdering Scott Cooper, 33, of Newport, in a Ryde flat in January 2022.

Mr Cooper was stabbed in the face and neck several times before his body was discovered slumped upside down in the bathroom of Brazier’s flat – Flat 3, 74 George Street. Mr Cooper died after collapsing on the bedroom floor and being dragged down the hallway and into the bathroom.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service, Brazier, a heroin addict, committed the act and was charged with Cooper’s murder.

Piers Brazier denied killing Mr Cooper throughout two lengthy trials, but the evidence appeared to be stacked against him, with many believing he would go to prison for the crime. However, because of those pleas of innocence and the defence’s case, the jury returned a not-guilty verdict in January of this year, concluding that they couldn’t be certain beyond a reasonable doubt that Piers Brazier killed Scott Cooper on the night of January 3rd, last year.

The original trial, which was the first murder case heard on the Isle of Wight in at least 30 years, was held in June, but the jury was unable to reach a decision. As a result, on December 7th, a re-trial began at the Isle of Wight Crown Court, which resulted in Brazier being found not guilty.

During the trial, the jury learned about Piers Brazier’s previous convictions, which included a burglary in which he stole £900,000. He was imprisoned for seven years.

As officers approached Cooper’s body, Hampshire Constabulary’s response was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. Despite seeing blood on Brazier when they entered his flat, they didn’t return for another 12 hours and found a body. Three control room employees were interviewed as a result of the investigation.

Police said earlier this year that they were ‘disappointed’ with the verdict, but that they respected the jury’s decision.

Brazier died just four months after that not guilty verdict was returned.

However, the circumstances of Brazier’s death have not been confirmed.