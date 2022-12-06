Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Tuesday, December 6, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Recent Piece Of Planning Enforcement Resulted In The Removal Of An Advert Billboard On The Ashford Road (a20), Maidstone
Home BREAKING Planning enforcement results in the removal of an advert billboard on the Ashford Road (A20), Maidstone

Planning enforcement results in the removal of an advert billboard on the Ashford Road (A20), Maidstone

by @uknip247

The advert was first reported to MBC in late 2017, having been erected without advertisement consent. Following attempts to establish the owners of the land, contact was attempted to persuade the companies responsible for the hoarding to either remove it or apply for retrospective planning consent.
Following a lack of compliance from these companies, an Advert Removal Notice was served on 1 November 2022, requiring removal by 29 November 2022. Following the failure to remove the structure by the required timeframe, direct action was taken by MBC to remove the advert.
This is a great result of partnership working across teams, and the first time that the team has used this particular Notice. If you have concerns about planning enforcement or want to know more, take a look at this website: https://maidstone.gov.uk/…/primary…/planning-enforcement

RELATED ARTICLES

Just Stop oil supporters Hannah Hunt, 23 and Eben Lazarus, 22 escape...

Dame Caroline Dinenage, MP for Gosport, has today renewed calls for Health...

Have you seen Jake Mannion?

A man has sadly died after a flat fire on Lancaster Road...

A five-year-old Belfast primary school student is the ninth child to die...

According to Divorce-Online, one of the UK’s largest divorce companies, predicts divorce...

Thousands of ambulance workers and other NHS employees will go on strike...

Baroness Mone, a Tory peer, is taking a leave of absence from...

Suspect charged after break-in at crazy golf course

A woman who risked her own life to help someone who was...

The family of Harry Dunn is “horrified” that the US government has...

19 Just Stop Oil supporters are appearing in court today to face charges associated...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"