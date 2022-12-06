Planning enforcement results in the removal of an advert billboard on the Ashford Road (A20), Maidstone

The advert was first reported to MBC in late 2017, having been erected without advertisement consent. Following attempts to establish the owners of the land, contact was attempted to persuade the companies responsible for the hoarding to either remove it or apply for retrospective planning consent.

Following a lack of compliance from these companies, an Advert Removal Notice was served on 1 November 2022, requiring removal by 29 November 2022. Following the failure to remove the structure by the required timeframe, direct action was taken by MBC to remove the advert.

This is a great result of partnership working across teams, and the first time that the team has used this particular Notice. If you have concerns about planning enforcement or want to know more, take a look at this website: https://maidstone.gov.uk/…/primary…/planning-enforcement