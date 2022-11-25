Friday, November 25, 2022
Friday, November 25, 2022

Plans have been put forward to McDonalds restaurants to label food packaging items with the numberplate of the buyers in a bid to tackle littering

by @uknip247

Considering the plans would mean every drive-through order would need to record and print onto packaging the numberplate of any vehicles placing an order. This would allow offenders to be located and fined.
McDonald’s said it wants to encourage customers to dispose of packaging responsibly, and they remain “open to the proposal.”
However, the company said it has looked into the idea of putting licence plate numbers on bags before, but there are a few challenges associated with implementing it, due to the way it processes customers’ data.
Do you agree with the idea?

