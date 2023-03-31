Platform canopies are being renovated at Worcester Shrub Hill station to preserve their heritage and improve passengers’ journeys

Overhead glazing will be replaced and the ironwork will be repainted as part of a £5.8m investment by Network Rail.

The Grade II listed Georgian-style station was built between 1850-54 by nineteenth century railway engineer Edward Wilson and was first given listed building status in 1971.

Despite being 173 years old, the station has retained many of its original features.

The project to restore the canopies started this week and is expected to be complete by Spring 2024.

The work won’t impact on train services but passengers are advised the look and feel of the station will be different while the careful restoration work takes place.

Cathleen Meehan, Network Rail scheme project manager, said: “It’s great to be returning to Worcester Shrub Hill and investing a significant amount to improve this historic station and secure its future for the next generation.

“Working on the canopy roofs and repainting the ironwork will not only benefit local people but also tourists who travel to Worcester. I’d like to thank passengers for their patience while we complete this essential work to keep the station looking its best for years to come.”

Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway customer experience director, said: “I am delighted that Worcester Shrub Hill’s heritage will be preserved by the renovation of its Victorian platform canopies. Retaining the features of this historic station is important for all generations of passengers who travel through Worcester.

“Trains will not be impacted by these renovation works so passengers can continue travelling on our services as usual.”

The work on the platform canopies follows the major restoration of the station’s historic luggage bridge between platforms 1 and 2 in 2021.

Later this year lifts will be installed into the structure as part of the Government’s Access for All scheme.

Across the country, Network Rail works hard to develop the railway for the 21st century, while keeping an eye on preserving its heritage.