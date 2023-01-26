Thursday, January 26, 2023
Please report any sightings of Chardonnay, 15, and London, 13, they have both been reported missing

Please report any sightings of Chardonnay, 15, and London, 13, who were last seen at Church Fenton, near Tadcaster, shortly after 1pm on Wednesday, January 25. They have connections to Manchester and London and may have visited there.
Chardonnay is described as white with a south London accent, slim build, and collar-length red hair. Her last known outfit consisted of a purple sweater, black leggings, and a red puffa coat with a fur hood.
London is described as black, slim, with a slight Manchester accent, brown eyes, and a long black wig. She was wearing a purple sweater, black leggings, a black Canada Goose coat, and a hat with built-in goggles when she was last seen.
If you see either of these girls, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference 12230014844.

