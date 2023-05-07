PM hosts Coronation lunch for community heroes and Ukrainians forced to flee their homes

Community heroes, Ukrainian families and youth groups will gather in Downing Street today for a special Coronation lunch hosted by the Prime Minister and Mrs Murty

Lunch will be held in Downing Street with food from across the UK

Community heroes, Ukrainians forced to flee their homes and youth groups are expected to attend

Over 50,000 Coronation Big Lunches are being held in the UK and across the globe

Community heroes, Ukrainian families and youth groups will gather in Downing Street today for a special Coronation lunch hosted by the Prime Minister and Mrs Murty.

The event is taking place as part of The Big Lunch, a nationwide initiative to bring neighbours and communities together to celebrate the Coronation.

Over 50,000 Big Lunch street parities are expected to take place in the UK and in countries across the globe.

Downing Street will be adorned with bunting featuring the official Coronation emblem and the Union Flag. Crockery will be donated by Emma Bridgewater – the award-winning ceramics company based in Stroke-on-Trent – including a limited edition King Charles III teapot.

Recipients of the Points of Light Award – volunteers that have made an outstanding contribution to their community – have been invited to attend the event.

They include Zoe and Andy Clark-Coates who set up Saying Goodbye a charity that supports thousands of people who have lost a child during pregnancy, at birth or infancy – and Navjot Sawhney whose hand-cranked washing machine is benefitting over 1,000 families without access to an electric machine in underdeveloped countries or refugee camps.

Also joining is Laura Ashurst from Stokesley in North Yorkshire. A three-time breast cancer survivor, Laura has campaigned for fifteen years to improve the lives of the 35,000 women across the UK with secondary breast cancer.

Attendees will enjoy food sourced from across the UK, including Loch Duart salmon from Sutherland in North West Scotland and soda farl from Northern Ireland.

Beef will come from Gloucestershire in South West England and ice cream has been sourced from Chilly Cow, a company based in Ruthin, Wales.

Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s war on Ukraine and their UK-based sponsors will also join the event. They include Olga Breslavska who travelled to the UK as part of the Homes for Ukraine scheme and is currently studying an intensive English course. Caroline Quill – a Homes for Ukraine sponsor – has been instrumental in matching 250 families across East Sussex and Kent and will also join the lunch.

Young people from organisations such as UK Youth and the National Association of Boys and Girls Clubs have also been invited to mark the occasion.

The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, said: