PM meeting with Prime Minister Rutte of the Netherlands: 13 April 2023

Pm Meeting With Prime Minister Rutte Of The Netherlands: 13 April 2023

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte this morning.

Discussing the latest situation in Ukraine, the Prime Minister thanked the Dutch leader for the Netherlands’ ongoing support to the country, both militarily and in pursuit of justice for alleged war crimes.

The leaders reflected on the close collaboration between the UK and the Netherlands on supplying new capabilities to Ukraine in the coming months, and agreed on the importance of increasing operability between NATO and Ukrainian forces.

Looking ahead to the NATO summit in July, the leaders said it was important Sweden formally joined the alliance before the meeting.

Discussing the shared challenges faced by the UK and the Netherlands, the leaders agreed on the importance of working together across Europe to tackle illegal migration.

The Prime Minister said he was also pleased the UK and the Netherlands were working so closely through the North Sea Summit to harness the potential of offshore energy in the region and further shore up energy security.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.

