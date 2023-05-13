Saturday, May 13, 2023
PM on Diplomatic Drive to Push UK Priorities on the World Stage

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to embark on a series of international engagements this week, focusing on driving economic growth, securing support for Ukraine, and addressing critical global challenges such as illegal migration.

Starting on Tuesday, 16th May, the Prime Minister will attend the Council of Europe Summit in Iceland. The Council of Europe, the oldest multilateral institution on the continent, has been instrumental in promoting freedom and democracy for over 70 years. During the Summit, Prime Minister Sunak will emphasize the importance of strengthening Europe’s borders, addressing illegal migration, and tackling the threat posed by Russia to ensure the security and prosperity of the region.

Following the Council of Europe Summit, the Prime Minister will travel to Tokyo for a bilateral visit ahead of the G7 Summit. In Tokyo, he is expected to announce new collaborations between the UK and Japan in defence and technology sectors. Additionally, he will host a reception for business leaders, aiming to secure major investments in the UK.

After his visit to Tokyo, Prime Minister Sunak will head to Hiroshima to attend the G7 Summit, marking the first-ever visit by a British Prime Minister to the city. At the G7 Summit, the UK will lead efforts to combat economic coercion by hostile states and seek support for Ukraine, which is currently facing escalating military action as a result of Russia’s war of aggression.

Speaking ahead of the visits, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak highlighted the need for close collaboration with international partners to address global challenges. He expressed enthusiasm for visiting Japan, a crucial economic and defence partner for the UK in the Indo-Pacific region. The G7 Summit in Hiroshima, according to the Prime Minister, comes at a pivotal moment as Ukraine fights for its survival and the world grapples with complex threats to peace and prosperity.

During his first G7 Summit as Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak will engage in discussions on Ukraine, Indo-Pacific security, economic policies, state threats, and global sustainable infrastructure investment. Bilateral meetings are also scheduled alongside the Summit sessions.

More details regarding the Prime Minister’s visit to the Council of Europe, as well as his travel to Tokyo and Hiroshima, will be provided in the coming week.

