Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Wednesday, April 12, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING PM to recognise six-year-old for outstanding contribution award

PM to recognise six-year-old for outstanding contribution award

by uknip247
Pm To Recognise Six-year Old For Outstanding Contribution Award

The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to personally present six-year old Dáithí Mac Gabhann with his daily Points of Light award this morning.

As part of the Prime Minister’s visit to Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement this week, he is expected to personally present six-year old Dáithí Mac Gabhann with his daily Points of Light award this morning.

The Points of Light awards recognise outstanding volunteers and people who are contributing to their community.

Today, the Prime Minister will meet with Dáithí and his family to thank them for their tireless campaigning for ‘Dáithí’s Law’, which implemented an ‘opt-out’ organ donation system, bringing Northern Ireland in line with the rest of the UK.

Their efforts prompted the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland’s decision to bring forward amendments to the Executive Formation Bill earlier this year, which allowed Dáithí’s Law to become a reality and save lives across Northern Ireland.

In a letter to Dáithí, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

“Every day I write a letter to thank someone for doing something remarkable for others. Today is very special because I get to thank you.

“The bravery and determination you have shown in campaigning to change the law on organ donation in Northern Ireland is truly inspiring.

“With Dáithí’s Law you are helping others in your situation to get the life-changing help they need. It is a huge achievement.

“In your father’s words: “exceptional things happen for exceptional people.” I agree with him that you are truly exceptional and so I am delighted to recognise your courage by naming you as the UK’s 2029th Point of Light.

“The whole country is with you as you continue your treatment.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Man dies after an incident on Kingsland High Street

12 Fire engines and over 100 firefighters called to East Sussex Garden Centre blaze

How You Can Effectively Deal with Toenail Fungus Once and for All

The A1 in Northumberland is closed northbound between the A1068 near Alnwick and B1340 near Denwick due to a police led incident. 

Reading Football Club announced that their manager, Paul Ince, had been sacked with immediate effect, following the team’s disastrous run of games in the...

Officers investigating an alleged indecent exposure in Rotherham have shared an e-fit of a man they’re looking to identify

The BBC has announced casting for the second series of Jimmy McGovern’s multi-award-winning hit drama Time

Detectives have launched an investigation after a woman was raped in Barnsley town centre on Sunday

A 12-year-old boy who allegedly ran over 60-year-old grandmother Marcia Grant with her own car was charged with murder and possession of a bladed...

Italian coastguard spearheaded a rescue effort to save over 1,200 people aboard two boats, following a surge in refugees crossing the Mediterranean over the...

The murder of Aamir Siddiqi, a 17-year-old boy from Cardiff, has left a scar on the hearts of his family and friends for the...

A number of people have been arrested in connection with ‘disorder and criminal damage at a shopping centre in Reading

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More