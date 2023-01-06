Polegate-based Coach firm cease operations “with immediate effect”

Polegate-based Coach firm ANCASS LTD which trades under the name L.J.Edwards has released a statement saying they made the decision to close the business.

No reason has been given for the decision to cease trading but it has been taken with “with immediate effect”

Ancass Ltd holds an international O-Licence authorising 12 vehicles. In late 2022, L J Edwards added a high-specification Van Hool tri-axle to its fleet with 42 seats and a number of tables alongside a rear server.

A statement reased by the operator says “

We are sorry to inform you that we have made the decision to close our business and we are working through cancelling all our short break and day trip bookings.

We shall email/post your cancelled booking and card refund receipt(s). At the moment, we are refunding all card payments directly through our booking system. Payments made to us by cheque, voucher or cash will be looked at later.

If you have other bookings with us, please be patient as we endeavour to work our way through all the bookings in order. We will try to do this as quickly as possible.

We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment caused and would like to take the opportunity to thank you for your custom.”