A police helicopter from the National Police air support was heard hovering over a small village of Lenham just after 7pm on Thursday evening carrying aerial observations near to the Lenham School and the Lenham industrial estate following a request from Kent Police to assist.

A number of officers have been seen at a property on Honywood Road and a Police dog handler has also been called to the area whilst the major search continues between Ham Lane and Robins Avenue in the Villiage

Kent Police have been approached for further comment

More to follow