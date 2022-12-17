Police and council officers have once again sent a clear message about the consequences of crime and antisocial behaviour – by closing another problem property

Nottinghamshire Police and Ashfield District Council have taken action after a long line of incidents and complaints relating to the property in Warnadene Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Over the last 12 months officers have received numerous reports about drug dealing and related criminality at the property. Following numerous inspections of the property, ‘zombie knives’, Class A and Class B drugs, and drug paraphernalia were found.

Yesterday (Friday) a closure order was granted by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court. The order means the property will be closed up for the next three months, and also prohibits anyone from entering the property, including the occupiers.

Any breaches of the order would be a criminal offence punishable by a fine and / or imprisonment.

Inspector Jon Hewitt, district commander for Ashfield, said: “This property had unfortunately become a magnet for violence and drug-related crime and disorder and we were very regularly being called by concerned local residents.

“It was frankly an intolerable situation that was having a huge negative impact on people living nearby.

“Working with our council colleagues we have recently secured closure orders against other local addresses and will continue to take such action in the future.

“Nothing is more important to us than the safety and security of our residents, so when people persistently act in a way that upsets others or places them at risk we will not hesitate to take action.”

Councillor Helen-Ann Smith, Ashfield District Council Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Crime Reduction, said: “Ward Councillor for Leamington – Sarah Madigan and I have received reports of issues within this area and ensured that these have been reported to the Council and Police to progress positive action.

“This case demonstrates the work of the Council and Police and work councillors are undertaking to improve the local area. The Community Safety Partnership has secured over £1.3 million worth of funding to invest in preventing crime and anti-social behaviour across the district. This work will remain ongoing’’

Antonio Taylor, Community Safety Manager for Ashfield District Council, added: “This is a fantastic result for the local community who should not have to put up with this type behaviour. I am glad action has been taken to address the issues so that residents within the area do not continue to suffer over the festive period.”

In August, closure orders were also secured at two properties in Collins Avenue, Sutton-In-Ashfield, following similar reports of drug-related crime, disorder and antisocial behaviour.