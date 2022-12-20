Police and Fire crews called after Queen Victoria Memorial is set alight on the Mall in central London

An investigation has been launched after a mob attacked and set fire to The Queen Victoria Memorial that is located in front of Buckingham Palace.

Officers from the nearby Palace alerted the fire service as others attempted to pursue those involved after the memorial was wilfully attacked at around 10.10pm on Tuesday 21dDecmber

The monument is 25 metres high and uses 2,300 tonnes of white Carrara marble. As well as Victoria, there are statues representing courage, constancy, victory, charity, truth and motherhood.

The central monument, created between 1906 and 1924, is by Sir Thomas Brock, but the whole design, including the Memorial Gardens, was conceived by Sir Aston Webb. The Memorial was formally unveiled by King George V in 1911.

The gates, piers, balustrades and retaining walls of the Memorial Gardens are all protected landmarks.

The Met Police have been approached for comment.