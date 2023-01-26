Police and Paramedics called after two stabbed in Lewisham

At 2.pm on Thursday, 26 January, London Ambulance Service [LAS] called police to reports of a man stabbed on Bondfield Road, SE13.

Officers and LAS were present. A 16-year-old male was discovered with knife wounds at the scene.

A second male, 17, was discovered with slash wounds to his hand.

The injuries sustained by neither victim are life-threatening.

At this early stage, no arrests have been made. A number of young people on the scene have been approached.

Enquiries are still being conducted.

For the surrounding area, Sections 60 and 35 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act of 1994 have been authorised.

Anyone with information or video relating to this incident should call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference 3797/26JAN.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting Crimestoppers-uk.org.