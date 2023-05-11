Police and RSPCA Launch Investigation into Cruelty Incident Involving Ducks in Southampton

Hampshire Police and the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) have launched a joint investigation following an incident of animal cruelty that took place in Riverside Park on Monday. Reports of anti-social behaviour involving a group of young individuals mistreating a duck were received by authorities around 12:30 p.m.

According to witnesses, the group was observed holding the duck by its wings and engaging in acts of cruelty towards the defenceless animal. The distressing incident has sparked outrage and concern within the community.

In response, local law enforcement is appealing to the public for any information regarding the incident. Investigators are particularly interested in accounts from individuals who were present at the scene during the incident. They are also urging anyone who may possess mobile phone footage capturing the moments leading up to, during, or shortly after the incident to come forward.

Inspector Brian Goodall expressed understanding of the impact the incident has had on the community, especially those who witnessed the distressing act. He assured the public that the police are actively collaborating with the RSPCA, providing them with evidence as part of their inquiries. Simultaneously, the police are conducting their own thorough investigation to determine if any criminal offences were committed in relation to the incident.

Police officers will continue to carry out routine patrols in Riverside Park and its surrounding areas, actively engaging with community members. Inspector Goodall encouraged individuals with concerns or issues to approach the patrolling officers and discuss them openly.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is urged to contact the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary by calling 101 and quoting the crime reference number 44230180616. Alternatively, they can make a report via the police force’s website. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also reach out to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

This collaborative investigation between the police and the RSPCA underscores their commitment to addressing animal cruelty and anti-social behavior in the Southampton area. The authorities are determined to bring those responsible for the cruel treatment of the duck to justice and ensure the safety and well-being of all animals in the community.