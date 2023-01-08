Sunday, January 8, 2023
Police Appeal After A 59-year-old Man Dies In Bognor After A Collision With A Van
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Bognor.

Officers attended Felpham Way just after 5.45pm on Saturday, January 7, after receiving reports of a collision between a van and a pedestrian.

Colleagues from the ambulance service also attended and despite the best efforts of paramedics, a 59-year-old man from Bognor was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His next-of-kin have been informed and will be supported from specially trained officers. The coroner has also been informed.

A 26-year-old man from Bognor has been arrested on causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drink or drugs, and remains in custody.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision and ask that any relevant information or footage is reported to Sussex Police by emailing [email protected], quoting Operation Spring.

 

