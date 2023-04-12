Police appeal after a BMW and a Ford Mondeo were involved in a head-on fatal collision

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision between Chapmanslade and Westbury yesterday afternoon (11/04).

At around 4.30pm on the A3098 outside Chalcot Park Farm, two cars – a BMW and a Ford Mondeo – were involved in a head on collision.

The driver of the Ford, a man in his 60s from Frome, sadly died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with his friends and family.

The front passenger of the BMW, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital by air ambulance with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the BMW, a man in his 20s, was also flown to hospital with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

Two rear passengers of the BMW, both men in their 20s, suffered minor injuries.

The road remained closed for collision investigation for several hours whilst emergency services worked at the scene and has since reopened.

Any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dash cam footage is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597 quoting log number 0214 of yesterday’s date.

Alternatively, they can contact the team directly at SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk.