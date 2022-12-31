Saturday, December 31, 2022
Saturday, December 31, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

The Man, Aged In His 40s, Sustained Gunshot Injuries And Was Pronounced Deceased At The Scene After Being Shot By Police
Home BREAKING Police appeal after fatal Christmas Eve collision near Headcorn

Police appeal after fatal Christmas Eve collision near Headcorn

by @uknip247

Witnesses are sought following a fatal collision near Headcorn.

The incident happened at 11.09am on Saturday 24 December 2022, on the A274 Headcorn Road near its junction with Bell Lane.

A red Seat Alhambra was travelling from Biddenden towards Headcorn when it was involved in a collision with a black Audi SQ5 that was coming in the opposite direction.

Officers attended the scene along with South East Coast Ambulance Service. A passenger in the Audi, a woman in her 80s, was taken to hospital where she died on Thursday 29 December.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is carrying out enquiries and officers are appealing to anyone who saw what happened, or has relevant dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538, or email[email protected], quoting reference DS/JG/146/22.

Drivers with dashcam that may assist can upload the footage using this linkhere.

RELATED ARTICLES

Officers investigating a report of theft at a shop in Deal have...

Appeal to trace witness to serious collision in Horsham

Three Metropolitan Police officers, who courageously acted as human shields to save...

Police officers, staff and volunteers from forces across the country have been...

A woman has been discovered dead in Bluewater shopping centre Lake

Police are appealing for witnesses following an unprovoked attack in West Bridgford

Former Pope Benedict XVI died at the age of 95 at his...

Man stabbed to death in South London park as attacker still on...

The Environment Agency has issued a Flood Warning for Mock Bridge, near...

Workers in the United Kingdom will have an extra day off next...

South East Coast Ambulance Service appeals for help ahead of New Year’s...

Christmas and New Year’s booze ban for 1,800 alcohol-tagged offenders

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"