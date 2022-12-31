Police appeal after fatal Christmas Eve collision near Headcorn

Witnesses are sought following a fatal collision near Headcorn.

The incident happened at 11.09am on Saturday 24 December 2022, on the A274 Headcorn Road near its junction with Bell Lane.

A red Seat Alhambra was travelling from Biddenden towards Headcorn when it was involved in a collision with a black Audi SQ5 that was coming in the opposite direction.

Officers attended the scene along with South East Coast Ambulance Service. A passenger in the Audi, a woman in her 80s, was taken to hospital where she died on Thursday 29 December.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is carrying out enquiries and officers are appealing to anyone who saw what happened, or has relevant dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538, or email[email protected], quoting reference DS/JG/146/22.

Drivers with dashcam that may assist can upload the footage using this linkhere.