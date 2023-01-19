Saturday, January 21, 2023
Saturday, January 21, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police appeal after woman, 18, assaulted in Eastbourne, one arrested for ABH

Police appeal after woman, 18, assaulted in Eastbourne, one arrested for ABH

by

Eastbourne police are looking for witnesses to an assault.

On Monday, January 16, an 18-year-old woman reported being assaulted in an alleyway off Lushington Lane the night before (Sunday 15 January).

The incident left her with head and nose injuries.

Following an investigation, a 19-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH), intentional strangulation, and possession of a controlled drug of class B – cannabis.

He was released on bail with strict conditions until April 16th.

“We are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault late Sunday evening or anyone who has any CCTV,” said Crime Investigator Wendy Murray.

“We understand a woman who was nearby came over and helped the victim get on a bus home. After hearing the commotion, two men came over to assist.

“We are requesting that they come forward to assist us with our investigation.”

Please contact Sussex Police online or by phone at 101, quoting serial 1214 of 15/01.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

As police continue to crack down on repeat offenders, a prolific shoplifter...

Two teenagers have been arrested following the murder of a man in...

The actions of two people who knocked a woman unconscious in the...

A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a toddler

Over the weekend, Medway will have dispersal orders in place to deal...

A woman has spoken out about the impact her former partner’s conviction...

The body of a 46-year-old woman has been discovered on a suburban...

Sir Mark Rowley, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, has released his ‘Turnaround Plan,’...

A teen has admitted to planning an Islamist terrorist attack in London...

Accidental fire closes North London School

Officers investigating the theft of items from a Sandwich church have released...

On the Isle of Sheppey, a suspected county-line drug dealer from Swanley...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More