Police appeal after woman, 18, assaulted in Eastbourne, one arrested for ABH

Eastbourne police are looking for witnesses to an assault.

On Monday, January 16, an 18-year-old woman reported being assaulted in an alleyway off Lushington Lane the night before (Sunday 15 January).

The incident left her with head and nose injuries.

Following an investigation, a 19-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH), intentional strangulation, and possession of a controlled drug of class B – cannabis.

He was released on bail with strict conditions until April 16th.

“We are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault late Sunday evening or anyone who has any CCTV,” said Crime Investigator Wendy Murray.

“We understand a woman who was nearby came over and helped the victim get on a bus home. After hearing the commotion, two men came over to assist.

“We are requesting that they come forward to assist us with our investigation.”

Please contact Sussex Police online or by phone at 101, quoting serial 1214 of 15/01.