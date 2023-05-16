Police Appeal for Further Information Following Fatal Collision in Lambeth that Killed Ronaldo Medeiros De Oliveira

Detectives investigating a collision in Lambeth have identified the victim as 44-year-old Ronaldo Medeiros De Oliveira. As they continue to gather information, the Metropolitan Police are appealing to the public for any relevant details regarding the incident.

The collision occurred on Tuesday, May 11, on Leigham Court Road, SW16, involving Ronaldo’s motorbike and a car. Emergency services, including the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, were called to the scene at 8.15pm

Tragically, Ronaldo sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has released a heartfelt statement describing him as a kind, loving person who brought happiness and light wherever he went. They remember him as their true hero, teaching them valuable life lessons and leaving behind cherished memories.

Detective Sergeant Nick Bale, from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, expressed condolences to Ronaldo’s family and assured them of their commitment to uncovering the circumstances surrounding the collision. Detectives are particularly interested in gathering information about the identity of three individuals believed to have left a blue BMW abandoned at the scene. They are urging these individuals to come forward and assist with the investigation. Additionally, anyone who witnessed the incident or possesses relevant footage is encouraged to contact the police.

A 22-year-old man was initially arrested in connection with the investigation but was subsequently released without further action. The police are urging anyone with information to call the Incident Room at 020 8285 1574, contact 101, tweet @MetCC quoting reference 7533/11MAY, or provide anonymous tips through the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.