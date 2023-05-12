Police Appeal for Information after a two-year boy is bitten by a dog in East Malling

Friday, May 12, 2023
Friday, May 12, 2023

by uknip247
Police Appeal For Information After Two-year Boy Is Bitten By A Dog In East Malling

Police are appealing for information after a young child was bitten by a dog in Chapman Way, East Malling. The incident occurred at approximately 3:20 pm on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The victim, a two-year-old boy, sustained injuries from a dog described as having black fur and resembling a German Shepherd.

According to reports, the child was bitten after their parent had received consent from the dog’s owner to stroke the animal. Unfortunately, the interaction took a dangerous turn, resulting in the child suffering bite marks around their left ear. The severity of the injuries required hospital treatment.

Following the incident, the owner of the dog reportedly left the scene. The individual is described as a male in his late teens, slim build, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, and wearing a blue tracksuit. Kent Police are urging anyone with information that may assist in their investigation to come forward. Witnesses or individuals with relevant details are encouraged to contact Kent Police at 01622 604100, quoting reference number 46/75423/23.

