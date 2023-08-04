Weather where you are

Police appeal for information after girl bitten by dog in Swindon

Police are appealing for information after a girl was bitten by a dog in Swindon.

On July 28, at around 5.30pm in The Chester’s Park, near Kidz About, a 16-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after being bitten by a dog that wasn’t on a lead.

No owner was present at the time. The dog is described as brown and black of a medium to large build. The breed is unfortunately unknown.

Police would like to speak to anyone who might be able to identify the dog and/or the owner, or if anyone has any information relating to the incident.

If you can help, please call Wiltshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 54230079542.

Alternatively, you can all Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

News for WiltshireswindonWiltshire News

