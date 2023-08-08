Police Appeal for Information After Indecent Exposure Incident at Warrington West Railway Station

Warrington police are appealing for information from the public following an indecent exposure incident that occurred at Warrington West Railway Station. The incident took place shortly after midnight on Sunday, 9 July, when a lone young woman was waiting in the shelter.

According to reports, a man approached the woman, sat next to her, and proceeded to expose himself before engaging in indecent behaviour. Alarmed and distressed, the woman shouted at him to stop, prompting the man to hastily leave the station.

The authorities have released an image of the suspect in question and are urging anyone who recognises him or has any information about the incident to come forward and assist with their investigation. The police have encouraged witnesses or anyone with relevant information to contact them by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 219 of 9 July.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, valuable information can also be shared with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.