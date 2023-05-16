Police Appeal for Information Following Assault in Chippenham

Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Police in Chippenham are seeking the public’s help and information regarding an assault that occurred on May 9. At around 5:30 pm, a man in his 50s was walking along New Road towards the town centre when he was clipped on the shoulder by a male riding an e-scooter behind him. Following the collision, the suspect proceeded to punch the victim in the head.

The victim attempted to defend himself, but the suspect continued to assault him. The attack came to an end when members of the public intervened, causing the suspect to flee the scene on his e-scooter in the direction of Hathaway Retail Park.

The victim sustained multiple injuries to his face, ribs, arm, and leg, requiring medical treatment at a hospital. Wiltshire Police have released CCTV images of a male they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. The suspect is described as a black male teenager, approximately 5 ft 10 inches tall, of slim to medium build, wearing a black hoody and black tracksuit bottoms.

PC Tim Montague, investigating the case, described the assault as “unprovoked” and “violent,” leaving the victim with difficulty walking. As the incident occurred on a busy road during rush hour, authorities believe there may have been witnesses who could provide valuable information.

PC Montague urged anyone who witnessed the incident or who can identify the person in the CCTV images to come forward and assist with the investigation. The public can contact Wiltshire Police at 101, quoting the crime reference number 54230048610. Alternatively, anonymous information can be provided to CrimeStoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

The police investigation is ongoing, and any leads or information provided by the public will be crucial in apprehending the suspect and bringing them to justice. Updates on the case will be shared as the investigation progresses.

