Police Appeal for Information Following Attempted Murder Incident in North Manchester

Officers in North Manchester are urgently appealing for information after responding to a distressing incident at an address on Moston Lane earlier this morning. Two men, aged 41 and 37, were discovered at the scene with stab wounds and have been taken to the hospital for treatment. Thankfully, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Upon arrival, authorities also arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the attack. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, and the police are actively investigating to piece together the full circumstances surrounding the vicious attack.

Detective Inspector Mike Russell, leading the investigation for GMP Manchester North District, stated, “This was a vicious attack, but I would like to reassure the community that our investigation is progressing at pace, and we are working diligently to understand the entire sequence of events.”

The police have classified the incident as a targeted attack and have stated that they are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the incident. While the community may be concerned, the authorities are treating it as an isolated event. However, to provide additional reassurance to the public, there will be increased police presence in the area through extra patrol plans.

DI Russell appealed to anyone who was in the vicinity of Moston Lane at the time of the incident and may have witnessed any suspicious activities or events. He encouraged individuals to come forward with any information they may have, including relevant footage from CCTV cameras, mobile phones, or dashcams.

He emphasised the significance of community cooperation, stating, “Your information could be critical to our investigation, and any detail, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could make a significant difference.”

Members of the public can assist by making a report to the police via phone at 0161 85 61146, quoting log 890 of July 29, 2023. Reports can also be made through the Greater Manchester Police’s website at http://www.gmp.police.uk.

For those who prefer to remain anonymous while providing valuable information, the independent charity Crimestoppers offers a secure platform. Witnesses can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.