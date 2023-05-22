Police Appeal for Information Following Suspicious Incident Involving Children and Motorist in Maidstone

Kent Police are urging the public to come forward with any information regarding a suspicious incident that occurred in Maidstone involving a group of school children and a motorist. The incident took place on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at approximately 3:45 pm in Woolley Road.

According to reports, the driver of a black Mercedes stopped his vehicle and approached four children who were walking in the area. He inquired about their activities before approaching one of the children and taking photographs, including a picture of the school logo on the child’s uniform. The situation came to a halt when a woman intervened and attempted to engage the driver in conversation. The driver then left the scene, turning right into Willington Street. The Mercedes, described as having tinted windows, bore a registration plate beginning with a Y, followed by a 6.

Detective Inspector Richard Pringle emphasized the need for information, stating, “There is no evidence to suggest this man did anything to encourage or try and force anyone into the vehicle; however, it is important we speak to him to understand why he stopped and his subsequent actions. We are working to establish the full circumstances but are also keeping an open mind. It is possible this may simply have been a misunderstanding, as the driver is reported to have spoken in limited English.”

The police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any relevant information to come forward and assist with their investigation. Those with details that could aid the inquiry are asked to contact the West Kent appeals line at 01622 604100, quoting reference number 46/89176/23.