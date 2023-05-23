Police Appeal For Missing 14-Year-Old From Romsey - Uknip

Hampshire police have launched an urgent appeal to locate Elexus, a 14-year-old girl from Romsey, who has been reported missing since Saturday, May 20. Both law enforcement and her family are increasingly concerned about her well-being.

Elexus, described as a white female with a slim build, stands approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall. She has long brown hair with distinctive red streaks. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing light green trousers and black and white trainers.

Although Elexus is originally from the Romsey area, authorities suspect she may have travelled to Andover, Winchester, or Wiltshire. The search efforts are now focused on these regions as well.

The Hampshire police are urging anyone who has seen Elexus since Saturday or possesses any information regarding her current whereabouts to contact them immediately. If you have any relevant details, please call 999 and quote reference number 44230199162.

Detective Inspector Sarah Williams expressed growing concerns for Elexus’s safety and urged the public’s cooperation in the search. She said, “We are actively working to locate Elexus and ensure her well-being. If anyone has seen her or has any information to assist us, we urge you to come forward.”

As the search intensifies, the police and Elexus’s family anxiously await any information that may lead to her safe return. They are appealing to the community to remain vigilant and report any sightings or relevant details that could aid in locating the missing teenager.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hampshire police immediately. The cooperation and support of the public are crucial in bringing Elexus home safely and swiftly.