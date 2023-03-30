Police appeal to find witnesses who filmed violent assault in Herne Bay

Officers are seeing to identify a witness who is believed to have filmed a violent assault in Herne Bay on their mobile phone.

A woman was injured following the assault, which happened in a parked car on Monday 27 March 2023. The incident took place between 6pm and 7pm as the car was stationary in Mortimer Street. It is alleged the victim had opened a door of the black Peugeot and was repeatedly punched by a man known to her, who had been standing in the street.

On Wednesday 29 March, a 32-year-old man from Herne Bay was arrested and taken into custody The assault is believed to have been filmed by passer-by, and police are urging anyone with information to contact them.

If you can assist the investigation call Kent Police on 01227 868983 or email 15840@kent.police.uk, quoting reference 46/56929/23. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.