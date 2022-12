Oliver was last seen in Chelmsford near the city centre just before 5pm today , Monday 5 December , but hasn’t been in contact with anyone since.

Oliver is 18 and described as 5ft 8ins tall and small build with short dark hair.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a dark blue puffa coat and black shirt and blue jeans.

Officers looking for Oliver are carrying out a number of enquiries in order to locate Oliver who we believe may still be in the Chelmsford area.