Police appealing for witnesses, footage and information after a woman reported that a man raped her in Denmark Street, Bristol

It happened between about 3.30 and 4.30am on Sunday 30 October – the night

the clocks went back.

The woman, aged in her 20s, had been at a nearby bar with friends and was

on her way home alone when she was approached by the stranger.

Our enquiries show that a number of people passed by as the attack

happened, both on foot and in vehicles, and we’re keen to hear from anyone

who was in Denmark Street at about that time.

Detectives are especially keen to hear from drivers with dashcam footage or

people with mobile phone footage of the area at the time.

Officers also want to trace the man pictured above as part of our

investigation. He was seen in the area at the time and is described as

being in his late 20s or early 30s and about 5ft 7ins tall.

Detective Sergeant Toby Hayes of Operation Bluestone, our dedicated team of

specialist rape and serious sexual offence investigators, said: “We’ve

referred the woman to specialist support and are carrying out a thorough

investigation while being sensitive to the trauma of her experience.

“This appeal is just one of our lines of enquiry but I would urge anyone

who was on Denmark Street between 3.30 and 4.30am to come forward. You

might not realise it but you could have the key piece of information we

need.”