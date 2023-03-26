Sunday, March 26, 2023
Police are appealing for any information that could help with the search to find Jamie Hughes

Jamie is 34-years-old and was last seen on Cornlands road in the Foxwood area of York today (Saturday 25 March 2023).

Jamie is described as slim build approximately 5 foot 10 in height, he has short dark hair and a stubbly beard. He was last seen wearing a black North Face tracksuit.

Officers are currently carrying out extensive enquiries to locate Jamie but are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who has seen him or has information that could assist is asked to call us on 101. If you have an immediate sighting please dial 999.

Please quote our reference number NYP-25032023-0342 when passing information.

