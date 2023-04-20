Police are appealing for any information which could help track down a woman who tried to pull a two-year-old boy from his mum’s arm

The incident happened at around 5.55pm on Wednesday 19 April in Arnold Lane towards the junction with Friday Lane.

A mum had one child in a pushchair and another in her arm when an unknown woman approached her muttering under her breath.

She then tugged at the two-year-old in his mum’s arm and has been challenged.

The suspect has then run away in the direction of the mini roundabout and Main Street.

She has been described as a white female, aged 50 to 60, small, skinny build, wearing a blue face mask, a pink puffer coat with the hood up and dark blue jeans

Police were called and officers have made a number of lines of inquiry to track the suspect down including a CCTV trawl, forensics and door-to-door inquiries.

They are now appealing for any motorists who were in the Arnold Lane area with dash cam footage to get in touch.

Neighbourhood Inspector Mark Stanley said: “This would have been a frightening experience for the mum, and we are treating this report extremely seriously. We have a team of officers working to locate the suspect.

“We know incidents like this will alarm the public. So far, we believe this is an isolated incident and have had no further reports of this nature.

“To offer further reassurance to the public we will be increasing patrols around the Gedling area while the investigation is underway.

“It is imperative that we speak to the person responsible and are calling on the public’s help.

“Anyone who may have been in the area at the time, including motorists with dash cam footage are being urged to get in touch.

“Did you witness the incident, or do you know who the suspect is? We would really like to hear from you.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 0706 of the 19th April 2023 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.