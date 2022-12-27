Police are appealing for assistance to identify a man whose body was found in the water on Boxing day

The man was discovered around 8.30am on Monday, 26 December 2022, on the beach at Cellardyke Harbour. Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

The man is described as being around 6ft in height, of slim to medium build, with short dark hair and a goatee beard/facial stubble. He was wearing a distinctive blue t-shirt, jeans and white trainers.

Detective Inspector Stuart Hunter said: “Our enquiries so far have not been able to identify the man and we are asking members of the public if they can assist with our investigation.

“I would urge anyone who may be able to assist with identifying the man or had seen him in the area to get in contact with officers.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0846 of 26 December, 2022.