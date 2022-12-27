Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Tuesday, December 27, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Police Are Appealing For Assistance To Identify A Man Whose Body Was Found In The Water On Boxing Day
Home BREAKING Police are appealing for assistance to identify a man whose body was found in the water on Boxing day

Police are appealing for assistance to identify a man whose body was found in the water on Boxing day

by @uknip247

The man was discovered around 8.30am on Monday, 26 December 2022, on the beach at Cellardyke Harbour. Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.
The man is described as being around 6ft in height, of slim to medium build, with short dark hair and a goatee beard/facial stubble. He was wearing a distinctive blue t-shirt, jeans and white trainers.
Detective Inspector Stuart Hunter said: “Our enquiries so far have not been able to identify the man and we are asking members of the public if they can assist with our investigation.
“I would urge anyone who may be able to assist with identifying the man or had seen him in the area to get in contact with officers.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0846 of 26 December, 2022.

RELATED ARTICLES

A murder investigation is underway in Salford, Manchester

Ten people have been killed and several injured when their bus hit...

BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing was the most popular show on Christmas Day...

People out walking on Boxing Day discovered the body of a woman...

The North East Ambulance Service has declared a critical incident for the...

Specialist officers are continuing to search for Timothy Hatcher, who has not...

Selsey coastguard respond to reports of ordnance on the beach

Detectives investigating a serious assault have now charged two suspects

Firefighters have been praised for their efforts in controlling a flat fire...

Can you help find 12 year old Marley

The family of a fallen police officer have been welcomed to a...

A woman in her twenties was rushed to hospital this morning (Tuesday,...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"