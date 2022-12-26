Police are appealing for dash cam footage and witnesses to come forward after a man died in a collision in West Bromwich in the early hours of Christmas Day

Monday, December 26, 2022
Officers understand a black Ford Fiesta was found on its side in Forge Lane near to Forge Mill Farm shortly after 2am
A 23-year-old man suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.
Another man, also aged 23, was hurt however his injuries were not life-threatening. He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released pending further investigation.
Police now urging any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to please come forward.
Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from West Midlands Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of this man who are still coming to terms with what has happened. We have specialist family liaison officers supporting them at this incredibly sad time.
“We want anyone with information to speak to us and help us understand exactly what happened leading to this tragic incident.
“We’re asking anyone with dashcam footage or any witnesses to please contact us.”
Please email [email protected]police.uk or call 101. Quote log number 308 of 25 December.

