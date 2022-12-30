Police are appealing for dash cam footage and witnesses to come forward after a man died in a single car collision involving a black Ford Fiesta in #Walsall this morning

The 46-year-old died at the scene on Leamore Lane shortly before 7am.
Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from our Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation. Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of this man who are still coming to terms with what has happened.
“We have specialist family liaison officers supporting them at this incredibly sad time.
“We want anyone with information to speak to us and help us understand exactly what happened leading to this tragic incident.
“We’re asking witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to please contact us.”
Please email [email protected]police.uk, message Live Chat at facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwest-midlands.police.uk%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR3ZrFDeRyanDbl5obW0Aq2aW3WmDyDs7dZydZEPEMH2ARepLVQArBO3ZbU&h=AT0SgJD9DSbH7L-LiD39EtxnqKOu0aIAd8gGDlc5RNrK4UV2veFc2PnRKbeQrBtMkXSpkoay2q1sTnmImrRv7fdrpi1PRXiCVW2Gl2623qgCHIjQjK_L5kFWC8TIQtzHSQnv80bw5g&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT0NvH2_0_ihlMY0uIwLaUxRYQEjF0rtmkIW42GNT4096KelCbCGQ2U8R8ivd3SEibnwaHCGzI36dwr-1id4Z8zScIxncKWpxIw85Z_yexSBMWRJ3N8qW04-nM668KgVX1wo9yqjv9wW4CEtOfhRvjzp35t4dy17HsWsNGWZljyhZMY-tw" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight, or call 101. Quote log number 614 of December 30.